Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has worked on films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, took to his official Instagram account on Monday morning to announce big news. He is married! He tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared a glimpse of his big day. However, Ali Abbas Zafar hasn’t revealed his wife’s name or photo. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture With Rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal's Reflection, Fans Are Baffled

A beautiful photo has been shared where Ali can be seen holding his wife’s hand during the wedding ceremony. He captioned the pic as ‘Bismillah’. Ali and his wife are seen in traditional outfits. His wife wore a beautiful golden hand harness with Kiran lace. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Red Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 16K, See PICS

As soo as the picture was uploaded, many of his colleagues from the film industry extended their best wishes. Katrina Kaif wrote: “Congratulations to u both”. Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, also wished the newlyweds. “Congratulations you guys”. Angad Bedi wrote: “Wowwww!!” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares Pictures in no Makeup Look as She Spends New Year With Sister Isabelle Kaif

Take a look at the breathtaking picture:

In January 2021, Ali will make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias and Dino Morea. The show is set to release on January 15.

Tandav is set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy. It will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

We wish Ali Abbas Zafar a happy married life!