Filmmaker Avinash Das Detained by Gujarat Police: Filmmaker Avinash Das on Tuesday was detained by Gujarat police for sharing a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal. An official said the filmmaker as being brought to Ahmedabad for further action according to a PTI report. The City Crime Branch's Assistant Commissioner of Police D P Chudasama told, "We detained Das from Mumbai on Tuesday. He is being brought to Ahmedabad by our team for further legal process." The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered an FIR against the Mumbai-based filmmaker under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act. Avinash had reportedly, also posted on his Instagram and Facebook accounts another photo of a woman wearing the national flag.

Avinash Das Accused of Insulting National Honour

The FIR against the 46-year-old filmmaker was registered in June after he shared the controverial photo. The picture showed Singhal, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, whispering something to the Home Minister. Avinash in his photo caption hjad claimed that the picture was taken a few days before Ms Singhal's arrest, while it was actually taken in 2017, as per the police FIR. The crime branch alleges that this was done with an intention to tarnish Amit Shah's image. The filmmaker was also booked for allegedly insulting national honour for his picture of the woman wearing tricolour.

Bombay HC Rejects Avinash’s Bail

A sessions court at Ahmedabad in June rejected the filmmaker's plea for anticipatory bail, observing that he had deliberately claimed the photo of Amit Shah with IAS officer Pooja Singhal was taken a few days before the latter's arrest. The court pointed out his intention to "tarnish the image of the Home Minister." The court said in its order, "The photo of a woman wrapped in the national flag showed Mr Das's mental perverseness." The Gujarat HC, also had later rejected his anticipatory bail application while observing that Avinash had violated provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act by circulating a painting showing a person wearing a dress made of the tricolour. The Bombay HC also rejected Avinash's transit anticipatory bail application. Some Bollywood celebs came in support of the filmmakers on Twitter. Swara Bhasker and Sushant Singh condemned Avinash's arrest.

Check out the tweets supporting Avinash Das:

Arrested for a factual tweet?

That too when his anticipatory bail application is to be heard in the SC on Friday.

More power to you @avinashonly 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xpJ02Me40z — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) July 19, 2022

Avinash has directed the 2017 film Anaarkali of Aarah, starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi in stellar roles. He also directed Raat Baaki Hai, which was released in 2021.