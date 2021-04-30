Chennai: Noted director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday morning here following a cardiac arrest. He was 54. Best known for Tamil films like Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaa, KV Anand was diagnosed with Covid-19 and his mortal remains have been handed over to the Corporation officials for cremation. His body has been taken directly to Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai. His family members were allowed to pay homage only for a short time. Also Read - Allu Arjun Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fans Trend #GetWellSoonAlluArjun on Social Media

Several celebrities from the industry such as Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Sethupathi paid tribute to KV Anand. Allu tweeted, “Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember and missed . Condolences to the near, dear and family. Rest in Peace Sir”. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Lacks Originality: Netizens Accuse Salman Khan of Copying Allu Arjun's Seeti Maar Song



Prithviraj remembered the filmmaker with these words: “Rest in peace K V Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken!”

Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! 🙏 Heartbroken! 💔 pic.twitter.com/IbAOvflFfm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2021



Ajay Devgn wrote: “I had the fortune of working with KV Anand on The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) & Khakee (2004). He was a technician par excellence. Wish he hadn’t gone so soon. Rest In Peace Anand. Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

I had the fortune of working with K V Anand on The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) & Khakee (2004). He was a technician par excellence. Wish he hadn’t gone so soon. Rest In Peace Anand🙏🏼

Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2021



Vijay Sethupathi shared a pic of Anand and wrote, “Rest in Peace Sir !”

Rest in Peace Sir ! pic.twitter.com/UM0HTED6yt — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) April 30, 2021



Dhanush shared, “A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir.”

A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2021



Master director Lokesh wrote: “Saddened to hear this news…we will miss you sir! Rest In Peace sir”.

Saddened to hear this news…we will miss you sir! Rest In Peace sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2T6iCEEbnL — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 30, 2021



KV Anand started his career as a photojournalist, and later moved to the movie world as a cinematographer and then as a movie director. After shooting pictures for leading Tamil magazines, Anand in early 1990s joined cinematographer PC Sreeman as his assistant.

Anand made his movie debut as a cinematographer in the Malayalam movie Thenmaavin Kombath for which he had won a national award. His first Tamil movie was Kadhal Desam and later went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies. He had worked with Director Shankar in the popular movies Mudhalvan and Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji.

It was in 2005 Anand turned into a movie director in the film Kana Kandaen. He had directed movies like Ayan, Ko, Maattraan, Kaappaan and others.

May his soul rest in peace!