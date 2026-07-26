Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s mother Ammaji dies, daughter Pavithra pens heartfelt note

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's family is mourning the loss of his mother Ammaji. Daughter Pavithra paid tribute with an emotional message that reflected on her grandmother's love, guidance and cherished memories.

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Puri Jagannadh's mother Ammaji passes away (PC: Twitter)

The Telugu film industry is mourning a personal loss as filmmaker Puri Jagannadh‘s mother, Ammaji, passed away on July 25. The news became public after Puri’s daughter Pavithra shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering her grandmother with heartfelt words that touched thousands of fans. Soon after her message surfaced online, members of the film fraternity and admirers of the director extended their condolences to the family. While the family has maintained privacy during this difficult time, Pavithra’s emotional note gave a glimpse of the deep bond she shared with her beloved grandmother.

Pavithra’s emotional tribute to her grandmother

The news of Ammaji’s demise came to light after Pavithra shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story. Remembering the love and affection she received from her grandmother, she wrote, “Who will call me ‘Chinnathalli’ now? Who will kiss me so lovingly? I wish I could spend just one more day with you. I would give you the biggest hug, just like I did on your 96th birthday. I miss you, Grandma.”

Read more: Liger Director Puri Jagannadh Quizzed by ED Over Alleged Foreign Funding

The touching message quickly spread across social media, with many fans saying they could relate to the emotions expressed in the tribute. Several celebrities and followers also extended their prayers and condolences to the grieving family.

See Pavithra’s emotional tribute to her grandmother here

Fans and film fraternity extend condolences

Following Pavithra’s post, messages of support poured in from fans, colleagues and well-wishers. Many expressed sympathy for Puri Jagannadh and his family while remembering Ammaji’s life. The emotional tribute became widely shared, prompting many social media users to offer strength and comfort to the filmmaker during this personal loss.

Puri Jagannadh’s journey in Telugu cinema

Puri Jagannadh remains one of the most successful commercial filmmakers in Telugu cinema. Over the years, he has directed several memorable films including Badri, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Shivamani, Pokiri, Desamuduru, Businessman and Temper. His 2019 film iSmart Shankar emerged as one of his biggest recent commercial successes and further strengthened his position as a popular filmmaker.

What’s next for Puri Jagannadh?

Despite the personal tragedy, Puri Jagannadh has an ambitious project lined up. He is currently directing Slum Dog 33 Temple Road, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film also stars Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in important roles.

For now, however, the focus remains on the filmmaker’s personal loss, as the industry and fans continue to stand by Puri Jagannadh and his family, remembering Ammaji through the heartfelt tribute shared by her granddaughter Pavithra.