Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi Gets 2 Years in Jail for Cheque Bouncing – Read Details Here

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi faces trouble after a Jamnagar court sentences him to 2 years in jail and imposes a fine of Rs 2 crore.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been sentenced to two years jail imprisonment by a Jamnagar court in a cheque-bouncing case. Santoshi, who made a comeback with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta period drama Lahore 1947, landed in legal trouble when a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate claimed that he received 10 cheques of the value of Rs 10 lakh and all the cheques were bounced subsequently, news agency ANI reported.

The complainant, Ashok Lal, a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar, claimed that he received 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each from the filmmaker, totalling Rs 1 crore, which subsequently bounced. Piyush Bhojani, the advocate for the businessman in the case, confirmed the sentencing to ANI on Saturday. According to the advocate, Lal contributed Rs 1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi’s film.

Repaying the magnate, Santoshi allegedly sent him 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. Once the checks were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time frame, they bounced, the businessman alleged, adding that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over this matter.

However, he claimed that all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed after which he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

During a hearing in the case on Saturday, the court ordered a two-year jail sentence for Santoshi while asking him to repay double the amount that he owes to the businessman.

Santoshi’s upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’ is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the collaboration of Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. This film will also mark the 17th venture under Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol combined previously to deliver three box office hits in the form of ‘Ghayal,’ ‘Damini,’ and ‘Ghatak.’

With Inputs from ANI.

