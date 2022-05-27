Mumbai: Rajkumar Santoshi, the acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker behind films such as ‘Andaz Apna Apna,’ ‘Ghayal,’ ‘Damini,’ ‘Pukar,’ and ‘Lajja,’ finds himself in hot water with the workers protesting on the streets for not being paid their compensation. Workers may be seen demonstrating against him, holding anti-Rajkumar Santoshi placards. Workers on a film that he is producing, ‘Gandhi Vs Godse,’ have allegedly not been paid.Also Read - Andaz Apna Apna Director Rajkumar Santoshi Rubbishes Rumours, Says I am Well And Have No Heart Ailment

The matter has been brought to the attention of FWICE, whose General Secretary Ashok Dubey acknowledged it as per Etimes. He said, "We have had meetings with Santoshi and he has said that he will pay up. We got the complaint from the workers themselves."

"It is possible that the anti-Rajkumar Santoshi posters are being done by some antisocial elements because the workers have been informed that Santoshi will complete paying their dues in a few days' time, " Dubey added.

Filmmaker Santoshi remained unavailable for the comments. The film ‘Gandhi Vs Godse,’ set between 1947 and 1948 and purported to be focused on Gandhi and his teachings that are still relevant today, is almost finished.

Previously, the filmmaker was convicted in two different cases totaling Rs. 22.5 lakhs and sentenced to one year in prison. The complainant was also ordered to pay the amount of the check within two months by the court. If he does not comply, he will be sentenced to another year in prison, according to tellychakkar reports.

