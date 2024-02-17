Home

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiawala Meets Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Discusses Future Collaborations for Bollywood Films in Thailand

Sajid Nadiadwala gifted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin a pashmina shawl and a peacock brooch, emblematic of India's diverse cultural heritage, while also exploring prospects for future collaborations in film production and shooting within Thailand.

Sajid Nadiawala is set to ring the bell for his birthday. The filmmaker will celebrate his birthday on February 18. Ahead of his birthday, the filmmaker recently met the Honourable Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin to have a discussion about the collaborations for film production and shooting in Thailand. Previously, the director has filmed box office successes like ‘Baaghi,’ ‘Baaghi 2,’ ‘Housefull 2,’ ‘Anjaana Anjaani,’ and ‘Heropanti,’ set amidst the stunning scenery of Thailand.

During the conversation with the honourable Prime Minister of Thailand, the filmmaker presented him with a pashmina shawl and a peacock brooch as a token of respect and even

symbolizing India’s rich cultural heritage. Their conversation centred on exploring collaborative efforts to enhance the filmmaking experience in Thailand through cultural exchange. It has also been noted that numerous technicians from Thailand participate in Indian film productions.

Srettha Thavisin took to his social media and shared, “Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala, President of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment India’s leading film production company which has produced more than 200 films and has highly successful films such as Kick or Highway, came to talk with me to find ways to support filmmakers who will be filming in Thailand. Both in terms of tax measures and benefits. I assure you that this government is focused on promoting filmmaking because it will stimulate the country’s economy through tourism and culture which is the soft power of Thailand.”

Sajid Nadiadwala shares, “It was truly a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Thavisin and discuss subjects beyond just creative partnerships. It was more for building a strong relationship and exchanging ideas to make the process of filming seamless in Thailand.”

Sajid is known for movies such as Housefull, Highway, 2 States and others. Recently, the filmmaker venture was titled `Satyaprem Ki Katha`, which was released on June 29th of last year. The movie features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

