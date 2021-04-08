Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Santosh Gupta’s wife Asmita Gupta and daughter Srishti Gupta died by suicide by setting themselves on fire at their home. However, TV’s popular actor Rashami Desai’s manager Santosh Gupta, who shares the same name as filmmaker Santosh Gupta, gets numerous calls and messages from the industry as people thought it was his wife and daughter, who passed away. The incident has left celebrity manager Santosh Gupta in a state of shock since morning. He has received anxious calls from people asking him about his wife and daughter’s health. Santosh has managed several celebrities in the past such as Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sharad Malhotra to name a few. Now, he has opened his own celebrity management company and also turned producer as well for a few projects. Also Read - From Rashami Desai to Bharti Singh, TV Celebs Pour in Wishes on Holi 2021

News portal Spotboye got in touch with Santosh Gupta who is disturbed with the news. He said, "I was shocked when I first got a call from another producer from the industry asking me if I am ok? And why did my wife and daughter take such a big step to burn themselves? My family is settled in Aligarh and I got extremely worried about this and called them to check what was wrong. With god's grace, they were all fine. And I thought he must have misunderstood something. But I didn't know the misunderstanding was that big. As I was in the middle of a business meeting when almost 20 people reached out to me and I couldn't take their calls. That left them worried and when I checked my phone I had messages saying 'Don't worry all will be ok', 'God is there'. I immediately googled what is the exact matter and then I learned about another producer with the same."

Talking about the incident, the filmmaker's wife and daughter died by suicide in Andheri, Mumbai. The incident came to light after their neighbors noticed the same and called for fire brigades. The two were rushed to Cooper Hospital where his wife, 55-year-old Asmita was declared dead on arrival while Srishti, who suffered 70 percent burns, succumbed to her injuries at Airoli National Burns Centre on Tuesday.