Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Recalls Making ‘Karz’: ‘Faced Greatest Difficulty in Signing Simi…’

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai gets nostalgic as he recalls about making one of his iconic movies - 'Karz'.

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalled the difficulties he faced in persuading Simi Garewal to play the role of Kaamini in ‘Karz.’ He told ANI, “I faced the greatest difficulty in signing Simi because she refused to play this role. He recalled that she said, “Subhash this story is good but I cannot play the role because I would be shown like a vamp.’ Then I had to eat at her place for five nights. I had to do PR to convince her; this is what happened. I told her think over it as that role was very good. She said that no, I would choose some other character. She did not have much work at that time but yet she had her convictions.”

He also shared that he assured Simi Grewal that he would maintain her dignity in the film. “I made her understand that I would maintain your dignity and told her that she should not worry; I had seen this character differently and even you suit this role,” he added.

Subhash Ghai’s Struggle to Bring Actors on Board

Sharing details of how he managed to bring actors on board to play different characters in the 1980 film ‘Karz’, he said, “When I was writing the script of ‘Karz,’ Kamini had an important role in it, who also has dignity. As a director-writer, it’s a lot of hard work to write a character that has dignity and also has done murder. She is a negative character, but at the same time, she is ambitious. When we have to create a character, we have to do a lot of hard work, which is not seen on the screen. Characters are so distinctive. The characters of Tina Munim and Simi Garewal are different. And ‘Karz’ is a music replay of the story; you replay the story through music.”

Talking about the success of the film, Subash said, “I am very surprised that this film was released in 1980, today, even kids know me as ‘Karz wale uncle.’ Even today, people watch it, enjoy it and I’m surprised the film didn’t get very immediate results at the box office at the release time. But people told me that you had made the film 10 years before it should have been made. Even today, the picture is as fresh as it was in 1980.”

Notably, Karz was released in 1980. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai and produced by Akhtar Romani.

The movie stars Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, Simi Garewal, Pran, and Raj Kiran in key roles.

The story revolves around Monty Oberoi (played by Rishi Kapoor), a young musician who starts having recurring nightmares about a past life. As he delves deeper into these nightmares, he discovers that he is the reincarnation of Ravi Verma, a man who was betrayed and murdered in his previous life. Monty seeks to unravel the mystery behind his past life, including the circumstances leading to Ravi Verma’s death and the people responsible for it.

Simi Garewal played the role of Kamini Verma, the main antagonist in the film. The music of ‘Karz’ became immensely popular, with the song ‘Om Shanti Om’ being particularly iconic. The film has been remade and adapted several times, showcasing its enduring popularity over the years.

