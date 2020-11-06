Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan, who directed Madhuri Dixit in the 1986 release, Manav Hatya, reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday. Actor Shekhar Suman, a close friend of the late filmmaker, tweeted from his unverified account on Friday to confirm the news. “Lost one of my dearest friends Sudarshan Rattan to Corona. He directed me in my second film with Madhuri Dixit. He fell on bad days was poor but a very honest man. We kept in touch. He wd call up and often be home. Will miss u my friend. Rest in peace,” Shekhar Suman tweeted. Also Read - West Bengal Schools to Remain Shut Till December First Week, Decision on Reopening Later

“Rattan directed ‘Manav Hatya‘ (1986), a hindi drama film starring Shekhar Suman, Madhuri Dixit, Sunil Thapa, Gulshan Grover, Sharat Saxena, Dr. Sriram Lagoo, Arvind Deshpande among others. “He fell on bad days was poor but a very honest man.We kept in touch.He wd call up and often be home.Will miss u my http://friend.Rest in peace,” Suman wrote. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Improves Slightly, Doctors Try Hard to Restore His Renal Function

Lost one of my dearest friends Sudarshan Rattan to Corona.He directed me in my second film with Madhuri Dixit.He fell on bad days was poor but a very honest man.We kept in touch.He wd call up and often be home.Will miss u my https://t.co/c8BFaZT2wh in peace. Also Read - France's COVID-19 Daily Infections Top 60,000, an All-time High — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 6, 2020

Actor Tina Ghaai also wrote, “Sudarshan Rattan jee who played a major role in mine and #madhuridixit s life has left a big void behind him the void he has left behind will be impossible to fill Why u left like this why.” [sic]

Sudarshan Rattan jee who played a major role in mine and #madhuridixit s life has left a big void behind him the void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 😪😭 Why u left like this why 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lq9LQOvQMo — Tinaa Ghaai (@TinaaGhaai) November 6, 2020



The late filmmaker had also written, directed and produced the 1996 action drama film Hahakaar, starring Sudhir Pandey, Shafi Inamdar, Neelima Azeem and Johny Lever and others.

Rest in Peace, Sudarshan Rattan.