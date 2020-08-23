Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, released a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) while allowing the shooting of the film and TV shows to resume all across the country. In his official video statement, Javadekar informed that the film industry provides employment to many people and contributes to the country’s economy, therefore, it is time to allow the industry to work under the set system to fight COVID-19. His statement read: Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine India Update: Indians to Get Free Shots of Oxford's Covishield in 73 Days, Says Report

"I am today very happy to announce that we are today releasing the Standard Operating Procedure for film shooting and TV programme shooting because last six months, many of the country saw a complete closure of this segment of the industry and a few states allowed partial shootings. But, today, we are laying SOP as per the international experience with the consultation of the Home Ministry and the Health ministry. This will be welcomed by the film industry because it (the industry) is an important aspect of the economy and it employs millions of people. They were not getting jobs for the last four-five months. We have issued this to facilitate the production activity to resume and in all respects. I am very sure everyone will welcome this and all the states with welcome this."

Javadekar took to Twitter to share SOPs that include use of a mask for everyone who’s not facing the camera on the sets of a film or a show, maintaining six-feet social distancing rule, allowing no visitor on the set, compulsory thermal screening, no sharing of costumes, wigs, makeup items, and lapel mics. Here follows the detailed list of what’s allowed and what’s not:

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments pic.twitter.com/BCTTIzKffG — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

‘Contact Minimisation’ is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others. pic.twitter.com/fBdkfEXcR9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

The news has come as a great relief for the industry which has been struggling to thrive once again. Many daily wage earners and small-time actors went jobless when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March this year to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus. While the shooting in Maharashtra had resumed, not all the states in India had allowed the shootings that resulted in financial losses. Films like Bhool Bhulaiyaam 2, Thalaivi, Maidaan, and Atrangi Re among others that needed to be shot across the country faced the hit.

The industry is now expecting the announcement on the reopening of theatres soon.