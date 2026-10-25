Final Table Episode 2 release date: When and where to watch Ahn Hyo-seop’s latest K-drama on OTT

Final Table Episode 2 release date: Find out when the new episode of the Korean drama Final Table starring Ahn Hyo-seop will be released and where to watch it online.

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Final Table Episode 2 release date (PC: Instagram)

Ahn Hyo-seop is back on screen with a new character, and this time, the popular Korean actor steps into the world of professional cooking. His latest drama, Final Table, combines food, competition, family responsibilities and a developing relationship between two people brought together by a struggling restaurant. After the premiere introduced viewers to chef Kang Han and restaurant manager Choi Song-yi, the story is ready to move forward. The first episode left Song-yi with a difficult challenge, and the upcoming instalment will show just how far she is willing to go to protect her late father’s legacy. If you are planning to watch the new episode, here is everything you need to know about its release.

Final Table Episode 2 release date

Final Table Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on October 25, 2026 (Sunday). The Korean drama stars Ahn Hyo-seop as Kang Han, also known internationally as Chris K, and Hong Hwa-yeon as Choi Song-yi.

The series premiered on October 24, 2026, and follows a weekend release schedule, with new episodes arriving on Saturdays and Sundays. The 12-episode drama centres on The Table: K-Chef 2026, a high-stakes cooking competition that brings talented chefs together to compete for the title of South Korea’s best chef.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video Singapore (@primevideosg)

Final Table Episode 2 release time

The second episode of the Korean drama Final Table is scheduled to air on JTBC in South Korea at 10:40 pm KST on October 25, 2026. For viewers in India, this translates to 7:10 pm IST, although the streaming release may be delayed depending on the platform’s schedule.

The drama follows a Saturday-Sunday release schedule, so fans can expect the story to continue over the weekend.

Where to watch Final Table Episode 2 on OTT?

Fans can watch Final Table Episode 2 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series is available on the platform from its October 24, 2026, premiere, with new episodes scheduled to release every Saturday and Sunday.

The show is directed by Kim Do-hoon and features a cast that includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Hong Hwa-yeon, Chang Ryul, and Jung Yoo-jin. It brings together the pressure of a cooking competition and the personal struggles of people trying to protect their ambitions and family legacies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video Singapore (@primevideosg)

Final Table Episode 2: What to expect?

Final Table Episode 2 is expected to focus on Choi Song-yi’s (played by Hong Hwa-yeon) efforts to bring Kang Han back to restaurant Familia. With the restaurant facing difficulties, she sees the cooking competition as a possible way to protect her father’s legacy.

The preview shows Choi Song-yi rushing to the airport to stop Kang Han / Chris K (played by Ahn Hyo-seop from leaving for the United States. She makes an emotional appeal, hoping he will agree to help her take part in The Table: K-Chef 2026.

Kang Han, meanwhile, must decide whether to leave Korea as planned or reconsider his decision. His response could shape the future of Familia and his relationship with Song-yi.

Alongside the restaurant’s troubles, viewers can expect more of the tension between the two leads. Their first meeting was far from smooth, but their shared connection to restaurant Familia may bring them closer as the story unfolds.