New Delhi: After an FIR was filed against Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a woman on Friday Morning, T-Series has now issued a statement calling the complaint 'false and malicious.' The statement mentions that the complaint is an attempt to malign and that T-series is consulting lawyers to take legal action. The complainant had alleged that Bhushan Kumar raped her on the pretext of providing a job.

Read Full Statement By T-Series Here:

The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra, she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filed by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offense of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action.

Follow this space for more updates related to the case.