Mumbai: Bollywood actor Disha Patani and his rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff have landed themselves in trouble as Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against the two actors for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms. On Tuesday evening, Disha and Tiger were spotted enjoying a car drive. But that's not just all. While they were having a good time at Bandstand, Mumbai Police stopped them and checked their documents to complete the formalities. The officials told that they were roaming without any reason and it's like violating the COVID guidelines.

On being asked the reason why they were out of their homes after 2 pm, they could not provide a valid reason. ANI has carried the report stating, "An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn't give a valid reason to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm."

Inside the car, Disha Patani was seen seated in front and Tiger was at the back.

An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn’t give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm (file photos) pic.twitter.com/gLKAb7BYcG — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021



Disha and Tiger have been close to each other for a very long time. They leave adorable comments on each other’s Instagram profiles. A few months ago, Disha had gone for a lunch date with Tiger’s family and they enjoy each other’s company.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s film KTina. She also has Ek Villain 2 coming up with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Tiger and Disha will soon be seen in a cold drink commercial.