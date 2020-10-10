A court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut on her recent tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting the farm laws. Based on a complaint by a lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against Ranaut. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Makes Cute Birthday Post For Her Brother Aksht Who Turns a Year Older Today

The Karnataka court said the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation. “The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report,” it added. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on Indian Airforce Day: Actor Pays an Ode to IAF On Behalf Of Team Tejas

Ramesh Naik, who hails from Kyathasandra, told that in connection with his criminal case against the actor, the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and inquire. In the FIR, he stated that Raut’s tweet has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the farm fill. He said, “She is giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society. this posting on the twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to a collision between the people of the different group believe in the different ideology. It seems that the government authorities have turned a blind eye to the same and does not have any established measures or rules and guidelines to control and regulate the same. On the bare perusal of all these content, it is more than evident that the government is least bothered and as usual wa Also Read - 'We Are Waiting': As AIIMS Rules Out Murder in SSR Case, Netizens Remind Kangana of Her Promise to Return Padma Shri

Kangana had tweeted on September 21 from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation 🙂 https://t.co/oAnBTX0Drb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Naik said this tweet had hurt him and prompted him to file a case against Ranaut.

With inputs from PTI