An FIR was lodged against actor KRK aka Kamal R Khan in suburban Bandra, Mumbai for allegedly passing derogatory remarks about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena's core committee member Rahul Kanal regarding derogatory tweets posted by the actor, an official said. On April 30, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon, he said.



He had also allegedly taken pot-shots at Irrfan Khan, a day before his death on April 29, the official added. KRK had tweeted one after the other and made many allegations against Irrfan Khan. During that time KRK had said, “Irrfan Khan excesses with his producers and does not behave in a manner with them. He took money from the producers, but did not complete the shooting of many films. ”

“We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC,” a senior police official said.

No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway, he added.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia on April 30, less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan died of colon infection on April 29.

(With inputs from PTI)