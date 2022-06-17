FIR Against Sai Pallavi Over Controversial Remarks: Sai Pallavi’s recent statement on the lynching of alleged cow smuggler has created a heated social media stir. Sai, in a YouTube interview while promoting her new film Virata Parvam opposite Rana Duggabati equated the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus in the early 90s portrayed in the film The Kashmir Files to the lynching of suspected cow smugglers. Sai, who claims to have a neutral ideology opined, “The film The Kashmir Files depicts the assassination of Kashmiri Pandits. A man was recently slain for carrying a cow because he was suspected of being a Muslim. The perpetrators shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after killing the victim. Where is the line drawn between what occurred in Kashmir and what occurred recently?”Also Read - Sai Pallavi's Statement on Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Creates Uproar - Here's What The Matter is All About

Bajrang Dal Warns Sai Pallavi

Sai's statement provoked a unit of the Bajrang Dal to file a police complaint in Hyderabad against her. The Bajrang Dal Bhagyanagar displayed their complaint letter on Twitter and said that a case had been filed against the Virata Parvam actor at the Sultanbazar police station. Bajrang Dal Have demanded that Sai should apologise to the entire country, particularly to Kashmiri Pandits, for her "venomous" statements. Bajrang Dal also threatened that if Sai did not do so, "the situation will deteriorate further".

Some of Sai Pallavi's admirers have defended her views on social media, while others have expressed their unhappiness.

Check out the twitter reactions on Sai’s recent remarks:

@Sai_Pallavi92 Do you want to prove that what happened to Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 was a trivial matter, a family ran away from their land, their sister’s daughter was raped, thousands of people were killed, its just their crime that he was a Hindu, #SaiPallavi

1/2 — Amit Kumar (@AmitAmitkus) June 16, 2022

In spite of being subject to mass killings & exodus, Kashmiri Pandits never played the victim card. That’s why Sai Pallavi cannot differentiate between the unfortunate killing of one man and the catastrophic genocide of an entire community.

https://t.co/4j9h3TJVPi — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) June 15, 2022

Dear @Sai_Pallavi92 There is a huge difference in a random Muslim being beaten & an entire community being uprooted. Please don’t trivialise my pain. Come & see any of our broken homes & hearts. We are witnesses to Genocide but await justice. Not Everything is Propaganda. pic.twitter.com/YhN9r2QTKM — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) June 14, 2022



Sai plays Rana Daggubati’s love interest in Virata Parvam. The film is inspired by true events where Sai’s character falls in love with a Naxalite.



