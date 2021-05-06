Mumbai: Comedian Sugandha Mishra, who recently got married to actor and comedian Sanket Bhosale at a resort in Phagwara, has been booked for allegedly violating coronavirus guidelines during her wedding. The case was registered on Wednesday night against Sugandha, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh said. The marriage ceremony took place on April 26. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra- Sanket Bhosale’s After Marriage Funny Video Will Uplift Your Mood- Watch

The case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Singh said.

No arrest has yet been made, the DSP said, adding that an investigation was going on.

Earlier, Sugandha's family said, "Only people close to both the families will be involved in the marriage. During the ceremonies all guidelines of covid will be followed". According to the FIR, more than 100 people had gathered in this wedding ceremony, called 'private' when there was a ban on the gathering of more than 40 by the government.

Sugandha Mishra hails from Jalandhar, while Bhosale belongs to Maharashtra. Both had shot into fame in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, though they had later left it. They are now settled in Mumbai.