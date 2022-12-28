FIR Fame Ishwar Thakur Breaks Down About Financial Crisis And Tough Times For His Family, Says ‘Death Seems Better Now’

FIR and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame, Ishwar Thakur has revealed that he is suffering from a kidney disease while dealing with an acute financial crisis. The actor has spoken out about his inability to afford diapers for himself or his ill mother. His financial problems even worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In conversation with Aaj Tak, Ishwar revealed that he does not have enough money to buy diapers and has been using newspapers instead. ‘I don’t even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor as I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was getting an Ayurvedic treatment for my condition, but I’ve stopped that as well as I don’t have any money left for it,” he said.’

He added, “I am very critical. Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, so I continue to fight.”

Ishwar also stated that his mother is bedridden and urinates in bed since the Covid-19 lockdown. His brother suffers from schizophrenia and has been transferred to an ashram rather than a government hospital due to the family’s financial crisis. Ishwar also stated that he finds it difficult to move around with a swollen leg and has given some auditions, but as soon as the producers learn of his condition, they avoid giving him work for fear of being held responsible if something goes wrong on set.

On the work front, Ishwar Thakur has appeared in several comedy shows like FIR, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Jijaji Chat Par Hain, May I Come in Madam, among others.