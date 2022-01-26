Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation. “On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation,” said Mumbai police.Also Read - Be Fearless, Be Nirbhaya: Mumbai Police Releases Another Powerful Awareness Clip, Netizens Applaud

Film director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ on YouTube. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Also Read - Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Refuses to Accept Padma Bhushan

Earlier Suneel Darshan had approached the court over the copyright issue. Hearing the matter, the Mumbai court had ordered an FIR against Sundar Pichai and five others from Google. The MIDC police in Andheri East said it has registered an FIR and started investigations into the matter.

It must be noted that Suneel Darshan has made several movies in Bollywood with top actors and the last film he made was in 2017 was Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha. The movie was uploaded on YouTube by several people.

Giving details to India Today, Suneel Darshan said he has not given the film rights to anyone and he has been fighting the battle against YouTube for many years. “I am yet to receive any response from them. I make movies and they are my property. Someone else is uploading them with billions of views, YouTube and others are earning from it. I made so many complaints but no response at all,” he said.

On Tuesday, the MIDC police had filed an FIR in the matter and are now further investigating the case. As per the updates, the FIR is registered under the copyright act of 1957 under Sections 51, 63 and 69.