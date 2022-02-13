Mumbai: On Sunday, fire broke out at the sets of popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale of the show aired on January 30. As per the latest development, four fire brigade vehicles have rushed to the spot. The accident has been termed as a Level-1 fire, as per a report in India Today. news agency ANI confirmed the news.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Has a Valentine’s Day Surprise For Tejasswi Prakash, Will He Pop The Marriage Question?

A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Also Read - Tejran To Get Hitched? Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Kundrra 'Utha Ke Le Jaega' If Parents Don't Agree For Wedding

No casualties have been reported so far as per the latest update from Mumbai-based civic body BMC. Located, in Mumbai’s Film City, Bigg Boss 15 set had a jungle theme this year. The finale of the show, which aired two weeks back, was watched by a large number of viewers. Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show while Pratik Sehajpal was the runner up. Also Read - Simba Nagpal on Naagin 6 Memes, Working With Tejasswi Prakash And Fight With Umar Riaz | Exclusive

The show’s contestants are now out and back to their routines. While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are off to Alibaug for Valentine’s day, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with her show Naagin 6. Karan often drops on the sets to meet her.

Watch this space for more updates.