Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp Teaser: Actor Kangana Ranaut's made headlines when she debuted as the host of the most daring reality show, 'Lock Upp.' The actor revealed the prison cells from her upcoming reality show Lock Upp. Kangana will host the show, which will see 16 celebrities locked up in a 'prison' while vying in tasks to win the Panga actor's favour. She held a gleaming baton in her hand and announced, "Haters have filed false police reports against me and utilised nepotism against me. They converted my life into a reality show that ran 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. But now it's my turn to speak. "Main laa rahi hoon, the baap of all reality shows. Yahan papa ke paiso se bhi bail nahi milegi."

While sharing the teaser on her social media, the actor wrote "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji

Trailer out on 16th Feb"

She looked glamorous from the first second of the teaser, as she sizzled down the lane of a dingy jail. Queen fame, then barged into an infectious beat of the show’s theme song and declared that things are about to get crazy! Then, while detailing the game’s rules, she poked fun at her detractors and made a jab at the industry’s nepotism.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on their respective platforms, allowing viewers to interact with the participants directly. This show will allow viewers to penalise or reward their favourite candidates, as well as play ‘Khabri’ for some. The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine India, will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, 2022. The 16 celebrity participants will be unveiled to the public in the near future. Viewers can interact with the participants at first.

