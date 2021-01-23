Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding celebrations have begun with sangeet ceremony on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Alibaug. The couple and their families left their Mumbai residence on Friday morning to reach the venue- The Mansion House in Alibaug. All the functions will be celebrated at this venue. A photo of Varun Dhawan clad in a golden-cream sherwani with his groom gang is doing rounds on the internet. It is the first photo from Varun-Natasha Wedding. The group photo features excited groom Varun Dhawan with his close friend and designer Manish Malhotra, Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Kunal Kohli. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Sangeet Ceremony Begins; Family, Friends Dance on Dhol Beats –Video

Varun Dhawan completed his look with a cool pair of pink aviators. He and his friends dance and pose for the camera while having cocktails. The background shows the venue is all decked-up with fresh flowers. Also Read - List of People NOT Invited to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding in Alibaug on Sunday

Take a look at Varun’s first pic from the celebrations:



The celebrations have started from today with sangeet ceremony and the dhol walas have come. A video Their wedding will be the first big Bollywood shaadi of 2021 and everyone’s eye is on them. The wedding of the two will take place on January 24, 2021 followed by a reception in Mumbai.is circulating on social media where the families and friends reached the venue and the function starts with dhol beats.

Watch the video and listen the dhol beats from the sangeet ceremony here:

Both the families have decided to take COVID-19 precautions and the security has also been tighten up. A tight security cover with a sizeable number of guards can be seen all around the venue. More CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure that things go smoothly.