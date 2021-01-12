Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli became proud parents of a beautiful daughter on Monday, January 11, 2021. Virushka made their fans super happy. Virat shared the news and requested fans and followers to respect their privacy. Soon, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli who became Tauji, shared baby’s photo! He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of a baby’s feet. He captioned “Happiness overboard …. angel in the house”. Also Read - It's a Girl For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli! From Alia Bhatt To Sania Mirza, Celebs Pour In Their Congratulations!

The photo has started going viral on the internet and fans have termed it as the first pic of baby Virushka. The pic also has a Welcome GIF with adorable animals. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Health Routine - How The Stunning Mother Relied Big on Yoga And Exercise For a Healthy Pregnancy

Have a look here:

Not just Virat’s brother, but Virat’s sister Bhawna also took to social media to share the happiness. She wished the couple and wrote, “So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka.” She even shared a quote that read, “A baby girl is a blessing. A gift from heaven above. A precious little angel to cherish and love.” However, the picture used by her is not of the baby.

Virat shared the good news with a overwhelming caption that read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Many celebs from the Sports and Entertainment industry wished the power couple.

We congratulate Anushka, Virat!