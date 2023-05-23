Home

Sheezan Khan recently opened up on portraying Ali in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and also spoke about fear.

Sheezan Khan Says he Never Really Played Ali: Sheezan Khan is finally moving on with life and is geared up for his new show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actor who has gone through a lot of turmoil in his personal life ever since the death of, co-star Tunisha Sharma is once again getting back to normal. He is connecting with his fans and followers on social media and also keeps on posting heart-touching messages and quotes. His sisters Shafaq and Falaq Naaz were a huge support for him. Tunisha’s mother Vanita had accused him of abetment to suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case. After getting bail, he once again started coping with the loss and humiliation he and his family endured by connecting with his well-wishers.

CHECK OUT SHEEZAN KHAN’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheezan M Khan BABA (@sheezan9)

SHEEZAN KHAN OPENS UP ON PLAYING ALI IN ALI BABA: DASTAAN-E-KABUL

Sheezan recently took tot his Instagram stories and posted a video of himself where he spoke about quitting Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. He said “Abhi bhi log puchte rehte hai ke Alibaba kyun chhoda, kahan chhoda. I never played Ali, I was Ali, and I am Ali. Kaha chodha? I didn’t leave, bas ek bandhan se toot kar dusre bandhan mein aa gaye. Aur kya? (People still keep asking me why I left Alibaba. But when did I leave it? I never played the character, I am Ali. I just left one bond to form another one).” He spoke about fear in his Instagram post and captioned it as “Fear Doesn’t Exist anywhere except in the mind 🌻

Styling @stylebysaachivj Team @sanzimehta777 @colorstv #KhatronKeKhiladi13.”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

