Bollywood actors Mohit Chadda and Shibani Bedi’s upcoming film Flight is all set to release on March 19, 2021. The movie follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra, who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on a plane in order to survive. On Tuesday, the trailer of the film was released and you won’t believe who gave a heads up to this action-thriller film! It was none other than legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who reacted on Mohit Chadha’s film on Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021. Yes, you read it right! From his official Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan gave best wishes to the makers of the film and tweeted: “T 3830 – An independent first effort .. Mohit Chadda .. film ‘FLIGHT’ .. Best wishes Folded handsRose Password: CBE103 Link to promo – https://vimeo.com/440629968”. Also Read - Flight Movie Trailer: Mohit Chadda's Journey to Survival Against All Odds Begins!

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet:

Also starring Zakir Hussain in an important role, Flight is produced by Rohit Chadda and backed by Reliance Entertainment. Flight is essentially the story of one man’s survival against all odds on a flight. Both the motion poster and other stills look intriguing and the trailer is only going to add more buzz around its release.

Watch the trailer of Flight here:

UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have come forward to release a Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, Flight. Presented by K. Chadda and directed by Suraj Joshi, the spine-chilling action thriller is scheduled to release on 19th March 2021.