The trailer of Flight starring Mohit Chaddha and Shibani Bedi is set to release tomorrow, March 2 on social media. The makers of the film took to Instagram to make the official announcement regarding the tailer release.

Taking to Instagram, Mohit wrote, “How far can one go to survive? Watch the ultimate #FightToSurvive.

#FlightTrailer out tomorrow! #Flight in cinemas on 19th March 2021" (sic)

Flight is releasing on March 19 and it’s the story of a one-man’s fight to survive against all odds. Directed by Suraj Joshi, the film will be a spine-chilling action thriller as the story follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra, who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on a plane in order to survive.

The motion poster of Flight, which was released earlier, has a dialogue that says ‘Aaj marne ka mood nahi hai’, and this gives an idea to the audience that Flight will be full of suspense. The story of Flight is based on a plane crash where the lead actor is the only one who survived the accident. The survivor, Ranveer Malhotra goes through the investigations and recovers a black box from flight 815. Then he comes to know that there is a live ticking bomb aboard. Would Ranveer be able to save his skin and also the plane from crashing into the city endangering further lives?

Produced by Rohit Chadda, Flight also features Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, and Viveck Vaswani among others.