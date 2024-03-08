Home

With Flight's world television premiere on &Pictures tonight at 10 PM, Mohit Chadda's aerial thriller will soar to new heights.

Flight World TV Premiere: The world television premiere of Flight, a thriller about an aircraft tragedy, is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Women’s Day. The actioner which stars Mohit Chadda, Shibani Bedi, and Pavan Malhotra, will premiere on &Pictures on March 8 at 10 PM. The film follows Ranveer Malhotra as he braves dangerous hurdles on an aircraft in order to live, taking viewers on a stormy adventure.

The movie is a direct sequel to many airborne action thrillers, including Fighter, Tejas, and Operation Valentine. Fans have noted that Flight has brought something fresh even if it adheres to the genre. The mystery surrounding a plane disaster serves as the central theme of Flight. Ranveer chooses to look into the incident when a jet that his firm makes crashes and several people die. He attempts to find the truth in defiance of the company’s other stockholders’ demands. The film powerfully portrays how money taints human emotions, pushing individuals to compromise their morality to further their interests. Filmmaker Suraj Joshi has skillfully depicted the struggles faced by a guy forced to battle for his life inside a confined airliner.

Mohit Chadda, who plays Ranveer in the film, said, “I am thrilled to bring the gripping story of Flight to the television audiences. Playing Ranveer Malhotra was a challenging yet rewarding experience. As an actor, it’s always exciting to delve into a character that goes through such turbulence of emotions during his journey in a film, and portraying a character like Ranveer’s in this survival saga has been an honor.”

Veteran actor Pavan Malhotra added, “Working on Flight was an incredible experience. Just like the narration of the film kept me on the edge with its twists and turns I hope the audiences will be equally captivated by the intrigue of the narrative. I have done some interesting work like Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Black Friday and just like those characters, I found the character of Balraj very layered.”

Shibani Bedi shared, “Bringing Rukhsana to life in ‘Flight’ was both exhilarating and demanding. As the ATC officer caught amidst the chaos, Rukhsana’s character offered me a unique opportunity to showcase both strength and vulnerability. During the narration, The film’s intense and suspenseful atmosphere kept me fully immersed in the storyline, and I’m grateful for the chance to portray such a dynamic character. I hope viewers will be as captivated by Rukhsana’s journey as I was, and that ‘Flight’ leaves them on the edge of their seats until the very end.”

Flight has the right kind of thrill that cannot be missed, simply! Watch it now

