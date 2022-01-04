BTS members’ health update: Following Suga, two other members of the K-pop supergroup BTS, RM, and Jin were reported to be completely recovered from the new coronavirus and were out from isolation on Tuesday.Also Read - West Bengal Travel Update: The State Restricts Flights From Delhi And Mumbai, Details Inside

"Members RM and Jin were released from isolation at noon as they were confirmed to have been fully recovered from Covid-19," reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting the agency Big Hit Music. "The two showed no serious symptoms of the virus during the isolation period. "Jin had mild symptoms, such as a mild fever at the early stage of treatment at home, but soon fully recovered," the agency added.

Many BTS fans reacted strongly to the statement, as they proclaimed it to be the best news ever. Take a look at how they reacted to the news of RM and Jin's recovery from COVID-19 on Twitter:

The two members tested positive for the virus on December 25, one day after Suga received a virus-positive result. They had returned home last month after visiting Los Angeles for large-scale live concerts as members of the group.

All three had completed the vaccination process in August, according to the agency. With their recoveries, BTS will be able to do group activities soon.

The septet is at present taking a long vacation to spend the holiday season with their family members after returning from the U.S. They are expected to return to work before the Grammy Awards ceremony on January 31 (U.S. Pacific Time). BTS has been nominated in the best pop duo or group performance category.

