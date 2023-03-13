Home

Entertainment

For Oscars After-Party, Deepika Padukone Continues to Slay in Mini Magenta Ostrich Feather Cape Worth Rs 8.2 Lakh

For Oscars After-Party, Deepika Padukone Continues to Slay in Mini Magenta Ostrich Feather Cape Worth Rs 8.2 Lakh

At the Oscars' after-party, actress Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her look in a magenta dress. See pics.

Actress Deepika Padukone has shared a series of the Oscars after-party pics where she was seen slaying like never before in a mini magenta ostrich feather cape that she layered on a dress. The fur dress is designed by Naeem Khan from his Winter Fall Collection which he recently showcased at New York Fashion Week 2023. While sharing her looks, Deepika wrote, “And then the after… #VFOscars”. The gorgeous dress that Deepika wore was worth Rs 8.2 lakh. She completed the attire with pointed black heels, diamond jwellery by Cartier and the actress also wore black gloves and stockings with the look.

A look at Deepika Padukone in a sexy magenta dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

You may like to read

For the Academy Awards, Deepika kept it simple yet striking in a full black look that she styled with a diamond jewellery. The actor wore a Cartier statement necklace that comes with lots of small diamonds and a statement yellow stone. She further tied her hair in a voluminous hairdo with her signature messy look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika got emotional after witnessing RRR getting an award for it’s popular song Naatu Naatu. It was a proud moment for Indians today as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers brought home two Academy Awards. RRR won Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short.

Watch this space for more updates on Oscars 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.