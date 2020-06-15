A day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, a team of forensic experts reached the actor’s Bandra residence on Monday. Sushant’s provisional post mortem report has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said on Monday. But his family has alleged that the Bollywood actor was rather murdered, and demanded an investigation into the death of the 34-year-old actor. Also Read - They Told Him he is Worthless: Kangana Ranaut Speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's Films Being Unacknowledged- WATCH

Even Sushant's maternal uncle had stated that he was not a person to commit suicide and wanted a probe in his death.

Sushant's family 'father and his two sisters' performed the last rites in Mumbai at 5 pm amid rainfall in the presence of his family members and a few friends at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai.

The Kai Po Che actor had allegedly died of suicide earlier on Sunday at his Bandra residence, the police had said. “Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday,” Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput’s residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)