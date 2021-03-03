Back in 2020, it was Don’t Rush song on almost everyone’s screens. People on TikTok, Instagram made videos and trended the hashtag with #DontTouchChallenge. After Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video on Don’t Rush, several other celebs joined the bandwagon. However, it was legendary actor Johny Lever and his children Jamie Lever And Jessey Lever who did something unique and created their own challenge #DontTouchChallenge. In the funny dance video, the three of them mimic funny acts and grove on the song. Also Read - Jagdeep's Funeral: Johnny Lever Pays His Last Respects, Jaaved Jaferi-Naved Jafri Clicked

Jamie Lever on Wednesday, took to her official social media handle to share the dance video of the three and to be honest, they killed it. "Duniya bole don't rush hum bole DON'T TOUCH!! @iam_johnylever @jesse_lever #familytime #leverfam All thanks to Jesse's hard work! ⚡️& special thanks to @aaronkondru #donttouchmechallenge #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #instagramreels #reelsinstagram", the caption read.

Johny Lever has been entertaining audiences since the 1980s. Late actor-producer Sunil Dutt was the first one to spot Johny’s comedy and had cast him in ‘Dard Ka Rishta’. He rose to fame with his comedy stints in films such as ‘Tezaab’, ‘Kasam’, ‘Khatarnak’, ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’, ‘Judaai’ among others. He was last seen in Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Chunkey Pandey, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh among others. On the other hand, Jamie Lever has performed at The Comedy Store, Mumbai since 2012 as a stand-up comedian. She performed on Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali on Sony Entertainment Television in 2013. And also have hosted various shows.