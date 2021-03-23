Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi is often regarded as a ‘Serial Kisser’ in Bollywood. Look at his initial movies and you’ll get to know the reason. It was used as a USP by some of the filmmakers. However, recently, he has been doing films that might force the audience not to put him under this tag. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 4: Massive Decline on Monday, Film Collects Rs 10.23 crore

According to a report in IANS, the Jannat actor says that people’s perception is changing and that he seems to have finally got rid of the ‘Serial Kisser’ tag. “I haven’t done those films for a bit. People don’t address me that way anymore. I have never really thought of how people think of me. It’s as per the film, I have never thought of how people perceive me,” he told IANS. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office 1st Weekend: John Abraham Starrer Wraps up Day 3 With Rs 8.74 cr

Hashmi also mentioned that he isn’t bothered about how people perceive his roles. “It’s up to people to think how they want to think. I can’t catch people by the throat and force them to look at me in a certain way. I just do my job as an actor and I don’t think about the perception as such,” he said. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 2: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi Starrer Earns Rs 5.22 crore

Emraan Hashmi is currently committed to Chehre and Ezra, while his Mumbai Saga is already doing well on screens. Chehre is a psychological drama co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraboty. Considering the plot of these films, it is difficult for people to use the ‘Serial killer’ tag for Emraan Hashmi even here.

Emraan Hashmi also talked about Mumbai Sagar and said that it was always meant to be released in the theatres. ”This film was always meant for a theatrical release. People will enjoy this film maximum there,” he added.