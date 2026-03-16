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Forget Priyanka Chopras Oscars red carpet look, she turns heads in a golden backless gown at the after-party, See pics

Forget Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars red carpet look, she turns heads in a golden backless gown at the after-party, See pics

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a dramatic golden backless shimmer gown that she wore at the Oscars 2026 after party. The netizens say it looks better than the white Dior gown she wore at the red carpet.

When it comes to red carpet glamour, Priyanka Chopra once again proved why she is one of the most admired style icons globally. At the 98th Academy Awards, The Bluff actress turned heads with not one, but two stunning fashion moments, finishing with a show-stopping look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Priyanka first appeared on the Oscars red carpet as a presenter in a flawless white customised gown by Dior, which quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about outfits. Later, she made a dramatic entrance at the Vanity Fair after-party with a bold wardrobe change, embracing a glamorous Hollywood style. She wore a custom metallic silver-champagne gold gown by Stella McCartney, featuring a backless design, deep cowl neckline, and thigh-high slit. The gown also had fur detailing that enhanced her silhouette. The backless design and high thigh slit added a risque yet sophisticated touch.

Priyanka Chopra completed the look with a floor-length brown fur stole and simple gold hoop earrings, keeping the focus on the shimmering gown. Her beauty look was soft and elegant, with voluminous waves and natural makeup, perfectly complementing her glamorous red carpet appearance.

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Priyanka was accompanied throughout the evening by her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas. The couple coordinated their outfits for both events during the night. At the Oscars ceremony, Jonas wore a classic black velvet tuxedo. For the after-party, he switched to a beige-coloured tuxedo coat paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers, complementing Priyanka Chopra’s shimmering ensemble.

Adding to the buzz around the look, Jonas later shared a behind-the-scenes clip from Priyanka’s pre-party photoshoot on social media. the video, Nick Jonas can be seen lovingly adoring his wife as she poses for the shoot. He then faces the camera and says “icon,” referencing his wife. In the caption, he praised the actor, writing “Confirmed.”

The post quickly drew attention online, with fans celebrating Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous appearance and the couple’s coordinated style moments.

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