Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om has passed away. He was ill for the past few days. He contracted coronavirus three months ago, and since then he wasn't keeping well. He tested negative later but due to weakness, he couldn't walk. Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain confirmed Zee Media that he died due to paralysis. Due to this, he couldn't move and half of his body was even paralyzed. Swami Om will be cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

Swami Om died on February 3 at his residence in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar.

The self-proclaimed godman had made several headlines when he was inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. He received several hate comments for his nasty remarks on the contestants.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court directed Swami Om to pay Rs 5 lakh fine for a plea challenging Justice Dipak Misra’s elevation as CJI back in 2017.

May his soul rest in peace.