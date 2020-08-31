Former President of India and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening aged 84. He was undergoing treatment for lung infection at the Army’s Research and Referral (RR) Hospital. The demise of Pranab Mukherjee has left the country in a state of shock and sorrow. Several Bollywood actors took to social media to express grief and extend condolences to the bereaved family. Also Read - 10 Times Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Inspired His Nation | Top Quotes

Ajay Devgn wrote, “India loses a great statesman & respected leader My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee”. Also Read - Pranab Mukharjee Passes Away Owing to Septic Shock, Here's All You Need to Know About The Condition, Its Symptoms, Risk Factors, And Complications



Actor Taapsee Pannu remembered how warmly he hosted the team of Pink over dinner. “Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir #PranabMukherjee,” she wrote.

Ritesih Deshmukh wrote, “Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee! My condolences to his family . Yet another Loss in 2020. #RIP"

Randeep Hooda: “Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti”.

Kangana Ranaut: “Such terrible news, he will be etched in our memories as one of the finest leaders and an absolute gentleman #PranabMukherjee”.

Earlier in the day, the hospital sources had said that his condition declined after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection.