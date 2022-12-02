Freddy, An Action Hero LIVE Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Starrers Get Positive Reviews

Freddy, An Action Hero LIVE Movie Reviews: December special releases – Freddy and An Action Hero have released today, December 2. While the reviews are yet to arrive after the first day, first-show, the early estimates show the Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khuranna starrers have been ruling theatres and OTT.

AN ACTION HERO MOVIE REVIEW

An Action Hero is a comedy thriller directed by Anirudh Iyer. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat. The audience loves the duo Ayushmann and Jaideep. A user wrote, “Just watched #AnActionHero what a Fabulous movie. Fantastic edge on the seat thriller,amazing screenplay and what an act. @ayushmannk at his super best guys.Superb action lovely music. Movie u can’t miss at all.All supporting cast perfect. 4.5 stars from side #AnActionHeroReview”. Another wrote, “ENTHRALLING Thriller loaded with Facetious Dark Humor. Superb Twist & Turns especially in 2nd Half [ Shocking Climax ] makes it a compelling watch.”

I just Watched A Super Duper Hit Movie #AnActionHero What a Amazing Movie 😍😍 Loved it Thank you @ayushamnnk @JaideepAhlawat for Giving a Wonderful & Blockbuster Movie. My review:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐5/5 You All are Made My Day#AnActionHeroReview #AyushmannKhurrana #JaideepAhlawat pic.twitter.com/Mmc05qeKHb — Pulkit (@am_pulkit) December 2, 2022

FREDDY MOVIE REVIEW

On the other hand, Freddy has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a dark psychological thriller with elements that blur the line between the victim and the villain. Kartik plays the role of Dr Freddy Ginwala in the film who is a dentist. A user wrote, “#Freddy is deadly. A slow burner which connects you to the character, and then turns the setup upside down. A non-filmy thriller with an edge of the seat appeal, it has @TheAaryanKartik firing away like never before. You love him, you fear him, you support him! 🌟🌟🌟🌟”. Another wrote, “#Freddy is #KartikAaryan show all the way.. He embodies the character of freddy with excellence.. Looked like a authentic parsi guy, his mannerisms & emotional outburst scenes are OUTSTANDING [Major highlight of the film ]. The range he has shown as an actor is commendable.”

Appreciation Post for @TheAaryanKartik 😃#Freddy couldn’t have been this effective without #KartikAaryan 👌 Especially the portions in the 2nd half, are uplifted by Kartik Aaryan’s terrific performance👍 Hope we get to see more films like this from you😄#FreddyReview pic.twitter.com/fIrwP2yOKL — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 2, 2022

Finished watching Freddy,

One of the best psychological thriller in tecent times & Kartik Aaryan is a SUPERSTAR 👏

Amazing performance from him & Alaya F 👌

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Full review in the morning…#Freddy #FreddyOnHotstar #FreddyReview #KartikAaryan#AlayaF@TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/rTyj8q7bGT — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) December 1, 2022