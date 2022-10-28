Freddy First Look: Kartik Aaryan unveiled the poster of his upcoming dark-thriller Freddy on his social media handles. The actor shared two posters of the Shashank Ghosh directorial. The same were dropped by Kartik’s Freddy co-star Alaya Furniturewala as well. The first poster shows a turtle carrying a set of jaws on it lying on table. The jaws grab a red rose while the certificate of Dr Freddy Ginwala, played by Kartik is pinned on the wall. In the second poster Kartik carries a set of jaws with his blood-soaked fingers. The actor captioned his post as, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon
#Freddy ." Netizerns reacted to Kartik's unrecognizable scary look and hailed him as a chameleon for his acting prowess and versatility.
CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO KARTIK AARYAN’S FREDDY FIRST LOOK:
Freddy will be streaming soon on Disney+Hotstar. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He is once again reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.
