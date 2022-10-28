Freddy First Look: Kartik Aaryan unveiled the poster of his upcoming dark-thriller Freddy on his social media handles. The actor shared two posters of the Shashank Ghosh directorial. The same were dropped by Kartik’s Freddy co-star Alaya Furniturewala as well. The first poster shows a turtle carrying a set of jaws on it lying on table. The jaws grab a red rose while the certificate of Dr Freddy Ginwala, played by Kartik is pinned on the wall. In the second poster Kartik carries a set of jaws with his blood-soaked fingers. The actor captioned his post as, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon

#Freddy .” Netizerns reacted to Kartik’s unrecognizable scary look and hailed him as a chameleon for his acting prowess and versatility.Also Read - Who Gifted Ferrari Supercar Worth Rs 4.02 Crore To Adipurush Director Om Raut?

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO KARTIK AARYAN’S FREDDY FIRST LOOK:

THESE POSTERS OMGGG

THRILLING INTENSE DARK INTERESTING @TheAaryanKartik MAN what INTENSITY! Dr.Freddy Cant wait to meet you!

Im SO READY FOR FREDDY #Freddy First Look n Poster Out! #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/wHtKkiGDLh — __kartikian_forever___ (@jannhavvii) October 28, 2022

Most Enthralling & Intriguing

Poster ever witnessed! #ReadyForFreddy is not only a # but an EMOTION for us now

Can’t wait to meet Dr. Freddy Ginwala.

Mr. Versatile Aaryan BRING IT ON!❤‍#KartikAaryan | #Freddy pic.twitter.com/UUn0SVchUA — Chiji ✨ (@StanningKartik) October 28, 2022

Just saw the poster of #Freddy it’s good, unbelievable it is, loved the poster! #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/3DUNMPjGdN — Prithvi Kalra (@_Prithvi_kalra) October 28, 2022

OH MY LORD!!! @TheAaryanKartik you look like you are on a mission to kill us with your looks and intense performances #Freddy looks intense AF and we can’t wait. #KartikAaryan ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/O80tZdeTpL — Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) October 28, 2022

Freddy will be streaming soon on Disney+Hotstar. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He is once again reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

