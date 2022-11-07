Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Shy Serial-Killer Gives Joker Vibes, Fans Say ‘Proving His Versatility Again’ – Watch

Published: November 7, 2022 5:33 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan is back-in-action with his romantic thriller Freddy that arrives early December on OTT. The actor shared a teaser of the film on his social media handles. Fans praised his new avatar and lauded him for attempting versatile roles. The teaser has an eerie music playing in the background while introducing Kartik’s character. Dr Freddy Ginwala is shown as an introverted, shy, lonely, naïve, nervous and honest dentist. Kartik captioned his post as, “Welcome to the World of #Freddy 🖤 Appointments open 2nd December 2022 🐢 #ReadyForFreddy !!”

KARTIK AARYAN TRANSFORMS INTO A PSYCHOPATH SERIAL-KILLER

While in the daytime the main protagonist is a dentist, he turns into a psychopath serial-killer in the night. In one of the scenes, Kartik’s character is seen dragging a dead body on the forest. The spine-chilling teaser is giving goosebumps to the fans as it is already breaking the internet. A netizen tweeted, “Everyone Questioned Him, He answered LOUDLY and proved his versatility yet again with Freddy.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ REACTION TWEETS ON FREDDY TEASER:

Freddy also stars Alaya Furniturewala in a pivotal role and will be streaming on December 2, 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

Published Date: November 7, 2022 5:33 PM IST