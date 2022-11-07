Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Shy Serial-Killer Gives Joker Vibes, Fans Say ‘Proving His Versatility Again’ – Watch
Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as the shy serial-killer is giving Joker vibes as he proves his versatility yet again.
Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan is back-in-action with his romantic thriller Freddy that arrives early December on OTT. The actor shared a teaser of the film on his social media handles. Fans praised his new avatar and lauded him for attempting versatile roles. The teaser has an eerie music playing in the background while introducing Kartik’s character. Dr Freddy Ginwala is shown as an introverted, shy, lonely, naïve, nervous and honest dentist. Kartik captioned his post as, “Welcome to the World of #Freddy 🖤 Appointments open 2nd December 2022 🐢 #ReadyForFreddy !!”
Also Read:
CHECK OUT KARTIK AARYAN’S POST ON FREDDY TEASER:
View this post on Instagram
KARTIK AARYAN TRANSFORMS INTO A PSYCHOPATH SERIAL-KILLER
While in the daytime the main protagonist is a dentist, he turns into a psychopath serial-killer in the night. In one of the scenes, Kartik’s character is seen dragging a dead body on the forest. The spine-chilling teaser is giving goosebumps to the fans as it is already breaking the internet. A netizen tweeted, “Everyone Questioned Him, He answered LOUDLY and proved his versatility yet again with Freddy.”
CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ REACTION TWEETS ON FREDDY TEASER:
Everyone Questioned Him, He answered LOUDLY and proved his versatility yet again with Freddy #KartikAaryan #Freddy #FreddyonHotstar pic.twitter.com/3HKkXX9rvx
— Tush (@kartiktush) November 7, 2022
This teaser omg😭🖤
He is killing with her expression and acting
Have not much dialogues in the teaser but still he is doing justice to his role
I can’t wait for this😭
This is going to be super special😭🤞#KartikAaryan#Freddy pic.twitter.com/4f6CyY7M09
— 💗 (@Sejalx5) November 7, 2022
Fabulous Teaser 🔥🔥🔥. The BGM adds so much of depth to it. #KartikAaryan looks completely different. Something we’ve never seen him do before. He knows his craft, makes it look convincing! #FreddyTeaser is OUT. 2nd December 2022 🔒 Can’t wait for #Freddy! 💥💥 @TheAaryanKartik
— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) November 7, 2022
I am seated
This is killer
I don’t imagine that teaser will be this dark🖤#KartikAaryan#Freddy pic.twitter.com/c1EQZRebDB
— 💗 (@Sejalx5) November 7, 2022
Okay THIS Part Of The Teaser !!!😶
#KartikAaryan | #Freddy | #ReadyForFreddy pic.twitter.com/9pTkgqBSuB
— Chiji 🐣✨ (@StanningKartik) November 7, 2022
#Freddy TEASER IS JUST SO AMAZING OHGAWD. IT GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS THROUGHOUT! I’M JUST SO READY FOR THIS DARK THRILLING RIDE.🔥@TheAaryanKartik made me proud as always! #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/zm0r7qRSmU
— 🦋💫 (@lomlsanon) November 7, 2022
Freddy also stars Alaya Furniturewala in a pivotal role and will be streaming on December 2, 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.
For more updates on Freddy, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.