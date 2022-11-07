Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Shy Serial-Killer Gives Joker Vibes, Fans Say ‘Proving His Versatility Again’ – Watch

Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Shy Serial-Killer Gives Joker Vibes, Fans Say 'Proving His Versatility Again' - Watch

Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan is back-in-action with his romantic thriller Freddy that arrives early December on OTT. The actor shared a teaser of the film on his social media handles. Fans praised his new avatar and lauded him for attempting versatile roles. The teaser has an eerie music playing in the background while introducing Kartik’s character. Dr Freddy Ginwala is shown as an introverted, shy, lonely, naïve, nervous and honest dentist. Kartik captioned his post as, “Welcome to the World of #Freddy 🖤 Appointments open 2nd December 2022 🐢 #ReadyForFreddy !!”

CHECK OUT KARTIK AARYAN’S POST ON FREDDY TEASER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

KARTIK AARYAN TRANSFORMS INTO A PSYCHOPATH SERIAL-KILLER

While in the daytime the main protagonist is a dentist, he turns into a psychopath serial-killer in the night. In one of the scenes, Kartik’s character is seen dragging a dead body on the forest. The spine-chilling teaser is giving goosebumps to the fans as it is already breaking the internet. A netizen tweeted, “Everyone Questioned Him, He answered LOUDLY and proved his versatility yet again with Freddy.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ REACTION TWEETS ON FREDDY TEASER:

Everyone Questioned Him, He answered LOUDLY and proved his versatility yet again with Freddy #KartikAaryan #Freddy #FreddyonHotstar pic.twitter.com/3HKkXX9rvx — Tush (@kartiktush) November 7, 2022

This teaser omg😭🖤

He is killing with her expression and acting

Have not much dialogues in the teaser but still he is doing justice to his role

I can’t wait for this😭

This is going to be super special😭🤞#KartikAaryan#Freddy pic.twitter.com/4f6CyY7M09 — 💗 (@Sejalx5) November 7, 2022

Fabulous Teaser 🔥🔥🔥. The BGM adds so much of depth to it. #KartikAaryan looks completely different. Something we’ve never seen him do before. He knows his craft, makes it look convincing! #FreddyTeaser is OUT. 2nd December 2022 🔒 Can’t wait for #Freddy! 💥💥 @TheAaryanKartik — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) November 7, 2022

I am seated

This is killer

I don’t imagine that teaser will be this dark🖤#KartikAaryan#Freddy pic.twitter.com/c1EQZRebDB — 💗 (@Sejalx5) November 7, 2022

#Freddy TEASER IS JUST SO AMAZING OHGAWD. IT GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS THROUGHOUT! I’M JUST SO READY FOR THIS DARK THRILLING RIDE.🔥@TheAaryanKartik made me proud as always! #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/zm0r7qRSmU — 🦋💫 (@lomlsanon) November 7, 2022

Freddy also stars Alaya Furniturewala in a pivotal role and will be streaming on December 2, 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

For more updates on Freddy, check out this space at India.com.