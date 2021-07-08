Los Angeles: For months now, pop icon Britney Spears is fighting a legal battle to end her conservatorship. Several people including celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Mariah Carey among others have also come forth in her support. Now, stepping up the battle, some of the A-list celebrities are likely to launch a legal fund to help Britney end conservatorship.Also Read - Britney Spears Loses Court Case, U.S Judge Denies Request To End Conservatorship

A UK-based magazine reported that Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Katy Perry are among some of the stars who are planning to start a legal fund. Britney’s ex-Justin Timberlake is also reportedly promised his support. Other celebs who are also likely to weigh behind Britney are Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey. Also Read - What is Free Britney Campaign, Why is Britney Spears Fighting Her Own Dad And How it Has United Fans - All You Need to Know

This comes two weeks after a US judge denied Britney Spears’ request to end her conservatorship. “The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of the estate is denied without prejudice,” the court document had mentioned. The court ruling stated that Britney Spears is “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.” Also Read - Britney Spears Says She Was Fully Drugged by Father, Asks to End Conservatorship

Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father James Spears since 2008. This means that since 2008 Britney’s father is controlling life choices and money-related decisions as well. He also has the right to make medical decisions and business deals. Britney is demanding an end to her conservatorship claiming that her privacy is being violated. The Grammy winner said that the caretakers of the conservatorship would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.