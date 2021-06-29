Actor Freida Pinto announced the news of her first pregnancy in an adorable social media post. Freida and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child. She also shared a couple of photos of Cory holding her baby bump. Freida Pinto looks pretty in a black floral dress flaunting her baby bump and her fiancéin beige t-shirt poses with her. “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”, the Slumdog Millionaire actor captioned the photos. Also Read - Anil Kapoor Shares His Favourite Scene From Movie Slumdog Millionaire as it Completes a Decade

Freida Pinto's pregnancy post was showered with love from her fans as well as friends. Actor Hannah Simone wrote, "Oh my goooodness!!!!" Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart emoji and commented, "Oh my God!" Actor Marcus Francis wrote, "Ooh my !!!! Freida!! I'm so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!" Richa Chadha wrote: "Waaaaaaah !!! Freida this is the best news ever ❤️👏🙌.

Take a look at Freida Pinto’s baby coming post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto)



Freida Pinto and Cory Tran got engaged in 2019, after two years of dating. She wrote, "My love, how blessed am I that you were born this day. Life has never felt so fulfilling and wholesome and I feel so grateful for your positive energy, your soulfulness, your intelligence, your street smartness, your goofiness, your kindness and empathy, your relationship with Mother Nature, your groundedness that have all been, by default, now added to my life. You make my world a better place everyday. With you by my side, I have the strength and courage to face the toughest challenges( oh yes we have!) as well as fully enjoy the sweetest successes( and we sure have!).Thank you for being my love, my best friend, my partner, my advisor, my rock and my loudest cheerleader. You give so much …May you always stay open to recieve all the love, adoration and appreciation you have coming your way. You deserve every bit of it!"

Freida’s last Hindi film was Love Sonia. The movie also featured Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.