Babil Khan-starrer Web Series Friday Night Plan Teaser Out; Know Release Date

The web series Friday Night Plan revolves around the life of two brothers, played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, who throw a party at their house while their mother (Juhi Chawla) is away from home.

The project has been produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan’s son Babli Khan will next be seen in the Netflix web series, Friday Night Plan, which also stars Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana, and Ninad Kama in key roles. The makers recently announced that the show will premiere on the streaming giant on September 1 this year. They also dropped a preview of the series along with the release date announcement. The 52 seconds clip features two brothers Babli Khan and Amrith Jayan throwing a party at their house while their mother (Juhi Chawla) is away from home. The movie also talks about the unique bond between two brothers.

The project has been produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Sharing the announcement on social media, Netflix wrote on their official handle, “Two unsupervised siblings in a room… they might have the most epic #FridayNightPlan! Arrives on 1st September, only on Netflix!”

Vatsal Neelakantan, who is credited with working on Excel Entertainment’s Inside Edge and Mirzapur, has helmed Friday Night Plan.

Babil Khan on his role in Friday Night Plan

Speaking about his role in Friday Night Plan, Babil Khan revealed that having a younger brother in real life made the movie extremely relatable for him. He added that it has been a heartwarming journey for him that brought back some fond memories of his own misadventures in the past. He added that given this is his first outing with the banner Excel Entertainment and second collaboration with Netflix after Qala, he couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this project.

Vatsal Neelakantan on his directorial

On the other hand, the director of the web series, Vatsal Neelakantan also opened up about the venture, He was quoted saying, “It is a thrilling experience to be announcing my first film, Friday Night Plan. It is a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self-discovery that speaks to all audiences. I’m very grateful to have Netflix and Excel entertainment as partners and I hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

