Los Angeles: This is the day the world was waiting for Friends: The Reunion is finally here and it is undoubtedly an overwhelming feeling for all the fans. But this is a historic day because the world will not be able to see the Friends cast together on screen ever again.

The new HBO Max special is the last time that Friends cast reunite publicly. Courteney Cox declared the same towards the end of the Reunion special episode. "Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we're ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this…Like, we're not going to do this (again) in 15 more years," she said. This left her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc tear-eyed.

However, the Friends stars also agreed that they have not just enjoyed being back together, but it also made them live their old days. "I knew it was going to be awesome to see these five people. What I did not take into account was being back on set and being in this environment, and it's pretty cool," LeBlanc said.

Earlier also the show’s much-loved cast talked about their bond of over 15 years in an interview and said that it was their ‘greatest of all jobs.’

The Friends Reunion special episode starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer was one of the most awaited ones among fans across the world. The episode is now also streaming in India on Zee5.