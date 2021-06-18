Los Angeles: Friends: The Reunion special episode starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer made us all emotional and overwhelmed. While the fans still cannot get over the special episode, they united once again for James Corden. Yes, Friends cast appeared for a special segment of the show named The Late Late Show with James Corden. Also Read - Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Recreate 'The Routine' From Friends, Can You Be Anymore Excited? Watch

In this special segment, the Friends cast was seen together in a golf cart. However, what won everyone’s heart is them singing together the iconic theme song I’ll Be There For You. The Instagram handle of Friends shared the video and wrote, “This is the only song you need on your road trip playlist. #CarpoolKaraoke @latelateshow (sic).” Also Read - Here's Why Paul Rudd aka Mike, And Cole Sprouse aka Ben Didn't Appear in Friends Reunion Episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Also Read - Friends Reunion Makes History on ZEE5, Records 1 Million Views in Less Than 7 Hours

Several fans also took to Twitter sharing the clip and showering love. While one of the fans wrote, “Jena reaction to the Friends theme song coming on is killing me,” another social media user wrote, “The Friends cast is the gift that just keeps on giving.”

The Friends cast is the gift that just keeps on giving 😍😍😍 https://t.co/U046nKUwQW — Caitlin 🌚™️ (@smoakqueenfam) June 17, 2021

JENS REACTION TO THE FRIENDS THEME SONG COMING ON IS KILLING ME pic.twitter.com/VsIGJiawkc — nami 🙂 (@anistonsgf) June 17, 2021

Friends: The Reunion was premiered on May 27 on Zee5. Several special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai also appeared on the reunion special episode.