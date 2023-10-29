Home

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on FRIENDS, passed away at 54. His fans pay their heartfelt tribute on social media.

Matthew Perry, who played the iconic Chandler Bing on FRIENDS, passed away on Saturday. The 54-year-old actor was allegedly discovered in the jacuzzi following a ‘two-hour pickleball match’ earlier that day. The shocking news of Matthew Perry’s demise has shaken his fans and followers, many of whom have taken to social media to honour the late FRIENDS star. His admirers have swarmed Twitter and Instagram to express their grief.

Matthew Perry’s fans shared heartfelt photos and videos from the show. One of the users wrote, “What Joey felt. Whole world is feeling now. We will take good care of Joey Thank you @MatthewPerry for making my life brighter as chandler bing ❤️‍ Rest in Peace ️ #matthewperry #friends #ChandlerBing (sic).” Another user wrote, “Could you please come back your friends are badly missing you Rest in peace RIP Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing (sic).” The third one wrote, “A vacant seat, but a heart full of memories. RIP Chandler. Thanks for all the laughs. #MatthewPerry (sic).”

Check Heartwarming Reactions:

A vacant seat, but a heart full of memories. RIP Chandler. Thanks for all the laughs. #MatthewPerry #RIPMathewPerry #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/YYrT0I7h1r — Public View (@HarishMand49205) October 29, 2023

What Joey felt. Whole world is feeling now. We will take good care of Joey Thank you @MatthewPerry for making my life brighter as chandler bing ❤️‍ Rest in Peace ️ #matthewperry #friends #ChandlerBing (Still can’t process…) pic.twitter.com/nY6PAh3zo6 —  (@DRISHTI_TWEETSS) October 29, 2023

Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani best duo on TV history pic.twitter.com/cWSwbh7tQB — Alastair McKenzie (@mckenzieas93V2) October 29, 2023

You’ll always be my and Joey’s favorite Chandler.

Can’t believe we lost one of the member of FRIENDS! Just can’t.#MatthewPerry #Friends pic.twitter.com/viosMCGif7 — Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) October 29, 2023

Joey Tribbiani & Chandler Bing (1995) pic.twitter.com/c8GOHfjTek — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) October 28, 2023

I wish Chandler Bing could come back like Joey in Friends. Rest in Peace Matthew Perry #Friends #ChandlerBing #MatthewPerry #Chandler pic.twitter.com/PPpkhY71Fg — Rj Updates (@Rj_Updates_07) October 29, 2023

Waking up to the saddest and heartbreaking news of the day, who will take care of Joey now :(. Rest In Peace Chandler Bing #MatthewPerry #Friends pic.twitter.com/aXqyZqUFhu — (@Bruh_meeh) October 29, 2023

Could you please come back I wish Chandler Bing could come back like Joey in Friends. Rest in Peace Matthew Perry #Friends #ChandlerBing #MatthewPerry #Chandler pic.twitter.com/FaYrP7hsg3 — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) October 29, 2023

So no one told you life was gonna be this way #RIPMathewPerry #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/Pu9cm239uy — UnknowinglyFunny (@TarunPapneja) October 29, 2023

¿Por qué Friends caló tan profundo en nuestros corazones? La amistad que veiamos en pantalla era igual de real en la vida real. Joey, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe y Ross fueron nuestros amigos cuando no teniamos a nadie. No quiero imaginarme como estan hoy los 5. pic.twitter.com/dDeJJP6zPB — Julio César Morla (@JulioCesarrMM) October 29, 2023

Waking up to the saddest wnd heartbreaking news of the day, who will take care of Joey now :(. Rest In Peace Chandler Bing #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/0M3XFVGxqH — Abel (@thawekknd) October 29, 2023

FRIENDS centred around a group of six friends living in New York City. Matthew Perry’s character Chandler Bing was roommates with Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc) and, at times, Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer). The guys lived across the hall from Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox), who eventually became Chandler’s wife. Lisa Kudrow played their eccentric friend Phoebe Buffay on the show.

FRIENDS continues to remain the most viewed television program. The sitcom received 62 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Matthew Perry received a nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in 2002.

