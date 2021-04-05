What is the first thing that comes to your mind when one talks about FRIENDS? If it’s not an American television sitcom, you are certainly living under a rock. It is, after all, the much-loved television series ever. And here’s good news for FRIENDS fans now. The much-awaited Friends reunion special episode is coming soon and the actor David Schwimmer has now revealed that the shoot same will take place next week. The special episode was earlier scheduled to launch the HBO Max streaming service in May last year, however, the episode could not be filmed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Courtney Cox Breaks The Internet by Playing FRIENDS Theme on a Piano, David Beckham Goes 'OMG OMG'

In a BBC talk show, the anchor asked Schwimmer about the Friends reunion special episode to which the actor who played the role of Ross Geller in the sitcom said "I will be getting on a plane soon and shooting for Friends Reunion next week. I am going to see everyone next week for the first time in many years." He further added that it will be an unscripted episode and that the cast will not be playing their characters. "There's nothing scripted, we're not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, we all read something," he added.

Also Read - FRIENDS Star Matthew Perry Gets Engaged To 29-Years-Old Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, Know All About Her

Friends was originally aired in 1994 and its last and the 10th season went on air in 2004.