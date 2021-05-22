The world is eagerly waiting for FRIENDS: The Reunion which will be aired on HBO Max on May 27. However, ahead of the release of this mega episode, the show’s much-loved cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer talked about their bond with one another. Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion Trailer: The One Where Ross And Rachel Answer The Million Dollar Question

Friends' actors talked about their bond and friendship in an interview with People magazine. They talked about their initial thoughts, days on the sets and how this became 'their greatest of all jobs.'

"Over the years, we have all struggled with different obstacles and challenges. And I think in those times it's been nice to be able to reach out and touch base and have a call," David Schwimmer said.

Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel in the show talked about her initial days on the sets of the show and said that the mutual thought was, “Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?” Aniston also added that it was an emotional journey and that the show was one of their greatest jobs. “It goes so beyond the work and what the show was which was in itself a spectacular phenomenon, but the friendships and family that came out of it, you can’t put words to it,” she added.

Lisa Kudrow also talked about her relationship with Aniston and Cox and said that they talk regularly. “I know you guys talk a lot, if not every day, close right, but I know that I can text or call and I still feel connected,” Lisa said.

The Friends Reunion special episode starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer is undoubtedly one of the most awaited ones among fans across the world. The trailer of the show was released earlier this month leaving fans excited and emotional who are now counting down till May 27.