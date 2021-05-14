Los Angeles: The teaser for the Friends reunion special episode has been released. The episode starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer is undoubtedly one of the most awaited ones among fans across the world. But sadly, fans in India will not be able to watch it as of now. The Friends reunion special episode will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. HBO Max is currently not available in India. Also Read - Chandler Bing Dies in This Fan-Made Episode of FRIENDS Leaving Monica And Joey Together!

The teaser of the episode, released on Thursday shows the cast walking into the distance and mentions, ”The one where they get back together.” The episode will also feature a number of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould and Malala Yousafzai among others. Also Read - F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry And Others Wrap Up The Shoot

Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion Special Episode: Shoot To Begin Next Week, Confirms David Schwimmer

The shoot for this reunion special episode was wrapped up earlier last month when the Friends official Instagram page announced the same to its millions of fans and wrote, “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion.” The episode has been directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. It was filmed at the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. studio lot in California.

We’re going to need a bigger couch. Catch these special guest appearances in the #FriendsReunion streaming May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/1VVYCdtpqv — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

The special episode was earlier scheduled to launch the HBO Max streaming service in May last year, however, the episode could not be filmed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Friends originally aired in 1994 and its last and the 10th season went on air in 2004.