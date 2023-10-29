Home

Matthew Perry Dies By Apparent Drowning, ‘Friends’ Star Was 54

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry, more popularly known as 'Chandler Bing' has passed away at the age of 54 from apparent drowning. Our thought and prayers with his family and fans.

New Delhi: ‘Friends’ fame Matthew Perry, more popularly known as ‘Chandler Bing’ has passed away at the age of 54. According to reports, the actor died due to apparent drowning and his body was found in a hot tub.

