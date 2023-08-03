Home

Entertainment

Friendship Day 2023: From SRK-Kajol To Nia Sharma-Arjun Bijlani, Off-Screen BFFs In Bollywood and TV

Friendship Day 2023: From SRK-Kajol To Nia Sharma-Arjun Bijlani, Off-Screen BFFs In Bollywood and TV

Many might believe that friendship is a myth in Bollywood, but there are a few stars who also make headlines because of their unbreakable friendships. Not just the newly formed besties, but there are BFFs who have been friends for the longest time.

Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood and television actors are always under the limelight because of their love life. Many might believe that friendship is a myth in Bollywood, but there are a few stars who also make headlines for their unbreakable bonds. B-Town has indeed witnessed a certain pair of BFFs who have been friends for the longest time. Here is the list of TV and Bollywood BFFs who share an unbreakable bond and serious friendship goals

Trending Now

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

If writing a friendship saga, the story of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor has all the potential to top the list. This duo effortlessly redefined their love for one another time and again!

Watch their friendship below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani

TV actors Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani are the best of friends both on-screen and off-screen. The two always support each other and are often snapped partying together. From working in various projects to competing in reality shows, they have been sharing a close bond.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Undeniably, another Bollywood duo whose bond screams friendship is that of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. Their chemistry is loved by one and all, and are often snapped together. Starring in iconic films like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dilwale, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more, this BFFs pair is a treat to watch.

Confirming the same, Kajol during a conversation with Mashable, said, “I think we are very very good friends. I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa.”

Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra

Zee fame Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra have been friends for the longest period. Through laughter and tears, they always stand by each other and have redefined friendship goals for their fans.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood industry has been witnessing yet another timeless friendship of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif that remains unbreakable through the highs and lows of life. The two have been seen gyming, attending interviews and shows together, and even spending quality time.

Trio Karan Wahi, Ritwik Dhanjani, and Ravi Dubey

We all must have seen a lot of friendship in the TV industry, but the bromance that Karan Wahi, Ritwik Dhanjani, and Ravi Dubey share is unmatchable. Known to be good friends in the Indian television industry, they are often spotted together at events, parties, trips and on social media. From backing each other to locking horns in the same season of Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, the trio is a treat to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)



Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

Among the cherished bonds in Bollywood is the friendship of Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora. The two actresses often feature in each other’s social media. From the sets of Golmaal Returns, they have been BFFs for so long now and have been seen by each other’s side ever since.

Here’s some fun-filled memories of the duo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)



Mouni Roy and Disha Patani

When we talk about friendships in the glitzy world of Bollywood, how can we miss out on the new besties of B-Town Disha Patani and Mouni Roy. The two leading ladies share a genuine bond setting an example of love, laughter, and unwavering support for each other. BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani often share delightful time together, and their fans couldn’t help but gush over their cherished moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Fanbase (@bollywood.fanbase)



What are your thoughts on this unbreakable bond? Whose friendship do you like the most?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES